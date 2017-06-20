Romanian Companies Join Global Business Leaders and U.S. Government Officials at Top Investment Event

U.S. Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm announced on Tuesday that 23 delegates from 17 companies from a variety of industries across Romania traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit (Summit), June 18-20. The Summit is the highest profile event to connect global companies and U.S. economic development organizations (EDOs) to facilitate business investment in the United States.

“We are entering a new period of economic revival in the United States,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This is an exciting time for global companies to explore the U.S. market and find partners that can help them create a footprint, expand operations, and achieve growth. There is no better place to make those connections than this Summit.”

This year’s Romanian delegation will be the largest in history to the SelectUSA Summit. A 600% increase over last year’s. Delegates have each had numerous matchmaking meetings with US Companies and Economic Development Organizations. Romanian delegates come from the mining, ICT, engineering and distilling industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome 23 Investors to the Summit and to the United States,” said U.S. Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm “As the nation’s premier FDI event, the Summit brings business opportunities and resources from across the United States together in a single place, enabling participants to complete weeks of work in fewer than three days.”

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest profile event to connect global companies and U.S. EDOs to facilitate business investment in the United States. To date, representatives from 51 U.S. states and territories and more than 65 international markets have registered for the 2017 Investment Summit.

The previous three Summits attracted thousands of international investors, with the 2016 Summit alone attracting more than 2,600 total attendees, including investors from 70 markets, EDOs from 52 U.S. states and territories, and 22 chiefs of mission. Past Summit participants announced $20.6 billion of new investment projects in the United States from 2014 to 2016.