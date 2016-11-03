Romanian election official Patru to visit US for presidential election

Chair of Romania’s Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) Ana Maria Patru will be in the US, November 5-11, at the invitation of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to witness the electioneering activities for the US presidential election of November 8.

In a press statement to Agerpres on Thursday, Patru said that participating in the IFES programme will be more than 150 electoral experts and officials, MPs and diplomats from all around the world.

She added that the November 8 presidential election is the second he will observe as an IFES guest. On Election Day, Patru and the other guests, will tour the polling places in the states of Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

“I’ve been following this year’s presidential election campaign in the US with a special personal interest, because one of the candidates is a woman, which clearly indicates the high level of democracy in the US, while being a test for the American people,” said Patru. She added that the US presidential election should be “a genuine lesson in transparency on the part of the administration and in civic involvement on the part of voters.”

On the other hand, Patru is scheduled to discuss with IFES officials holding a conference in Romania on women’s participation in public life.

Part of the visit, Patru will attend the 7th Global Elections Organization (GEO-7) Conference, which main theme will be the use of modern data and technology in electoral processes.