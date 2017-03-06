Romanian emergency managers, Red Cross attending FEMA specialist courses

Officials of Romania’s Emergency Inspectorate (IGSU), Emergency Department (DSU), Government’s General Secretariat, various Bucharest emergency hospitals and the Romanian Red Cross, are attending, March 6-10, two special courses in emergency management provided by the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“This is the second such course we are providing jointly with our colleagues from the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency. The first one was last November. This is the second one that repeats what happened last November to new attendees (…). This is just the beginning, because two more classes provided by FEMA will follow this year, in June and September, covering different areas, to be attended by the same attendees who participated in the first two courses. To us, this is an important step in training our people, especially in certain planning and training aspects that will help them cope with emergencies,” head of DSU Raed Arafat told the opening of the classes on Monday.

He went on to say cooperation with other state bodies and with the civil society is envisaged as far as emergency management is concerned.

“There is a large number of working groups operating since last year; one such is dealing with food and water stocks and everything that is needed, for instance where the management is coordinated by the Agriculture Ministry. There are about seven such groups operating. Besides, we have started signing cooperation agreements with the civil society, the NGOs, and proof to this is the presence of the Red Cross, which we see as a partner in disaster management,” said Arafat.

The senior official says emergency services in Romania have a lot to learn from US partners, which are dealing with various emergencies may occur on a whole continent.

“In the USA, there is an organisation that can be rapidly mobilised, the National Guard, and that can be used in case of disasters. As far as the matters we are discussing here in the training classes, there are some that we have to take over. We had similar approaches previously, but now we are gaining from a vast experience of the US, from an experience with training adults in this subject matter and in preparing institutions. What we are taking over from them is something fully applicable in Romania, which we can take over and slightly adjust to our institutions that have to implement continuity plans,” said Arafat.

Asked by journalists if command centres exist in Romania that can operate in case of major events after an American pattern, Arafat answered in the affirmative.

“Romania also has headquarters in safe areas, and I would mention here Ciolpani, where there is a command centre outside Bucharest City that is was built some time ago on American support as well that was built to withstand magnitude-8 earthquakes, if I remember correctly,” said Arafat.

IGSU Inspector General Daniel Dragne on Monday recommended the leading officers of emergency inspectorates to attend the FEMA course.

“As a graduate of the first course, I can say that I was introduced to high quality emergency management; I received new information that rounds up our knowledge amassed from our professional activities, and so I am recommending my top management colleagues to attend the course – there are in the audience unit commanders or deputies. This way we are virtually creating a reserve pool of personnel for top management positions and also achieving one of the courses’ goals of planning continuity,” said Dragne.

Also attending the opening of the courses, to be attended by 35 people, was US ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm.

He said he is looking forward to cooperating with the attendees to make sure they can cope with emergencies that can occur some day in Bucharest, to make sure they are as ready as possible to take care of the Bucharest and Romania’s citizens as well as the local American community.

FEMA experts will teach top management Romanian specialists the principles of emergency management so that the emergency personnel may provide continuity of operations, a concept that requires continual operation of essential services during major calamities or other emergencies that may halt normal operation.

The courses are provided under a 2016 memorandum of understanding between FEMA and DSU.