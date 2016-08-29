Romanian female entrepreneurship, promoted in Lisbon

Because of the success with over 1300 Romanian female entrepreneur, the conference ”They Have Succeed It” will cross the country borders, to promote Romanian female entrepreneurship in Portugal’s capital. This international event is organised by ELITE Business Women together with the Romanian Embassy in Lisbon and Romanian Cultural Institute in Lisbon and will take place on the 28 of September 2016, at 6 P.M.

This international event aims to bring together Romanian entrepreneurs from all over Europe, to introduce successful business models initiated by Romanian women and to show the benefits of diversity and exchange of know-how between men and women entrepreneur. Special guest of this conference is the famous international trainer Filipe Carerra, who will deliver a short training about the importance of networking in a business and about all five simple steps in which we can develop our network, our business at an international level, ability that is more and more used in the globalisation context.

At this event, the participants will debate subjects like: current context of female entrepreneurship in Romania, problems that women as entrepreneur, can encounter, models of women entrepreneur, how they succeeded when facing failure and also the most important instruments that female entrepreneur use all over the world.

The national campaign „They Have Succeed It” has already taken place in 6 cities: Bucharest, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Rimnicu Vilcea, Brasov and Iasi and brought together over 1300 women entrepreneur, 70 speakers and mentors and over 120 partners.

„They Have Succeed It”, is an unwritten guide for female entrepreneurship that is made to inspire at an international level and to send a positive message: „Yes, we can do it in Romania too”! This idea came from the need of having and promoting more models of female entrepreneurs, of knowing their success, their way of dealing with challenges and the motivation of this women. Women are more and more important for the world market, not just as workers or consumers, but also as entrepreneurs, managers and investors. The national campaign „They Have Succeed It” is a stunt that brings together not just dozens of women speakers, but hundreds of ladies entrepreneur that are NOT VIP, that don’t have any media invented stories, but they just succeeded through hard work and ambition. This year, Europe has opened the doors to Romanian female entrepreneurs, and the first international convention will take place in Lisbon (28 of September), followed by an extended event in London at the end of the year, said Bianca Tudor (photo), president of ELITE Business Women and organiser of the event.