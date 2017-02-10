Romanian films on the roster of the Berlinale

Romania will feature a multi-faceted presence at Europe’s first major event in the year’s film festival season – the 67th Berlinale; ‘Ana, Mon Amour” directed by Calin Peter Netzer is on the roster of the festival’s Main Competition. Netzer was the 2013 Golden Bear winner, with the ‘Child’s Pose’.

Representing Romania at the Berlinale Talents creative platform for emerging filmmakers will be directors Ilinca Calugareanu and Ioana Mischie, actor Alexandru Potocean, producer Andra Popescu, operator Carmen Tofeni, film distributor Matei Truta and scriptwriter Monica Stan. Actor Tudor Aaron Istodor runs in the Shooting Stars event of the festival, and the movie project ‘The Deer’, directed by Bogdan George Apetri features in the selection of the Co-Production Market, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Berlin informs.

The LOLA at Berlinale event – which spotlights the films long-listed for the German Film Awards (LOLA) – will have Anca Lazarescu’s ‘Die Reise mit Vater / That Trip We Took with Dad’ screened. The Germany-Romania-Hungary-Sweden co-production tells a family’s dramatic story playing in the turbulent year 1968.

The National Center of Cinematography organizes the Romanian stand at the European Film Market, having on the bill the Romanian fictions ‘Two Lottery Tickets’ by Paul Negoescu, ‘The Anniversary’ by Dan Chisu, ‘The Last Day’ by Gabriel Achim, ‘Breaking News’ by Iulia Rugina, as well as the documentaries ‘The Manakia Brothers’ by Eliza Zdru and Andrei Dascalescu’s ‘Planet Petrila’. Also on display is the Romanian Films Catalogue, presenting information about the Romanian movies that premiered in the last two years or that will be released in the coming year.