Romanian Foreign Ministry condemns North Korea nuclear test

The recent North Korea nuclear test is a defiance of global and regional security as well as a serious violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which have repeatedly demanded that the country give up on developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic programs, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday in a press statement.

As chairman of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Romania will continue to carefully monitor developments in the North-Korean nuclear file and its implications, the statement reads.

North Korea conducted a fifth nuclear test on Friday, an underground blast that Seoul quickly labelled its “most powerful to date,” according to the AFP news agency.

“Our nuclear scientists staged a nuclear explosion test on a newly developed nuclear warhead at the country’s northern nuclear test site,” a presenter of the North Korean state-run television station is quoted as having announced. “Our party sent a congratulatory message to our nuclear scientists…for conducting the successful nuclear warhead explosion test.”