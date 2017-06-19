Romanian ForMin, Azeri counterpart congratulate each other on 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov sent each other congratulation messages on Monday, on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Romania was the second country after Turkey to recognize the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 11, 1991, and bilateral diplomatic relations were established on June 12, 1992, the source informs.

A landmark in the Romania – Azerbaijan relations was represented by the adoption in 2009 of the Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Together with the Action Plan for its implementation, the Declaration was a solid foundation for the constant development of bilateral cooperation on multiple levels.

Up until now, the Republic of Azerbaijan is the only state in the South Caucasus region wherewith Romania has a strategic partnership.

“Romania supports the implementation of the Southern Natural Gas Corridor project (which is already in an advanced phase of development), which will contribute to the diversification of gas supply sources to European countries. At the same time Romania is interested in regional evolutions related to the development of freight transport routes between Europe and Asia,” the Foreign Ministry shows.

Between 2009 and 2016, the Romanian Embassy in Baku has held four consecutive NATO Contact Point mandates in the Republic of Azerbaijan, contributing through its sustained activity in this respect to increasing the visibility of cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Baku. At the same time, Romania supports the further development of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, including by the fast conclusion of a new, as ambitious and comprehensive as possible Framework Agreement to develop and deepen the provisions of the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in 1999.