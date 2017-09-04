Romanian ForMin Melescanu attending Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia

Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu is attending the 12th edition of the Bled-Slovenia Strategic Forum and an informal meeting of the South East Europe Cooperation Process (SEECP) Foreign Ministers, September 4-5, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) informed on Monday.

The Bled Strategic Forum will bring together over 1,000 participants from 70 countries, including political leaders, business people, and leaders of international organisations, the academe and NGOs. Featuring on the forum’s agenda are the future of Europe and security, given the increased threats to security in Europe and the world represented by terrorist attacks, migration crisis and Brexit.

Melescanu will deliver a speech to the “European Union in a changed world” panel.

He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings, first with the host country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Karl Erjavec, with counterparts and other officials from European and non-European countries, with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria, as well as leaders of the international organisations participating in the event.

The Bled Strategic Forum, launched in 2006, has become an annual reference event for the region, and also an important venue for heads of state or government, ministers and state secretaries from various fields, politicians, diplomats, business people, academics and civil society representatives, business people and the media.

Among the outstanding personalities who have confirmed their participation in the Bled Strategic Forum, besides Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor, Slovenia’s Prime Minister Miro Cerar and Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Karl Erjavec, are Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans, former President of Slovenia Danilo Turk, 15 foreign ministers, including Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov (photo); Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with the States; EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc.

Also confirming their participation are Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano; Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Dr. Lassina Zerbo; NATO Deputy Secretary-General Rose Gottemoeller; UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad and Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean Fathallah Sijilmassi.