Romanian Gendarmerie hands over FIEP chairmanship to Jordan’s Royal Gendarmerie

The Romanian Gendarmerie on Wednesday handed over the chairmanship of the FIEP Association of European and Mediterranean gendarmeries and police forces with military status to Jordan’s Royal Gendarmerie at a ceremony hosted by Parliament Place in Bucharest attended by commanders from FIEP member states and observers.

The Romanian officials, headed by Inspector General of the Romanian Gendarmerie Marin Andreiana presented their Jordanian counterparts, represented by General Hussein Al Hawatmehz, a ‘hammer of justice,” the symbol of the FIEP chairmanship.

State Secretary Raed Arafat read out a message from Romania’s Interior Minister Dragos Tudorache in which the importance of the joint demarches conducted by the FIEP member states was highlighted.

“Terror attacks, increasing violence and extremism make victims among more than just the citizens of one country. Most of the attendees at this ceremony have lost compatriots to recent terror attacks. So, we can safely say that they are not attacks against one country only, but against all of us, against our wish for peace and peaceful cultural and religious coexistence. That is why our governments have to act more consistently, decidedly and display more solidarity than ever in order to prevent and eliminate the fundamentals of extremism, violence and terrorism,’ reads the ministerial message.

Attending the handover ceremony were gendarmerie commanders from the 14 full FIEP member states: France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Argentina, Chile, Qatar, Tunisia, Palestine and Romania, as well as chiefs of the National Guard of Ukraine and the National Military Police Council of Brazil, both of which were made observers at the ceremony.

President Iohannis underlines necessity of cooperation between FIEP’s member states to fight transborder risks

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the general directors and commanders of member forces of the Association of European and Mediterranean gendarmeries and police forces with military status (FIEP), on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace (photo).

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis underlined at the meeting the FIEP’s relevance in the current security context, marked by trans-border risks and challenges, as well as the necessity of strengthening the cooperation between the member states in order to prevent and fight said challenges.

Moreover, the head of state hailed the consolidation of FIEP’s international value through the integration of new members and observers in the period in which the Romanian Gendarmerie ensured the presidency of the forum.

The representative of the directors and commanders of the FIEP highlighted the role of the Romanian Gendarmerie in coordinating the activities and achieving the objectives established by the FIEP.

President Klaus Iohannis concluded by wishing good luck to the future presidency of this forum, which will be ensured by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the focus theme of which will be “The migration crisis- balance between the migrants’ protection and national security.”