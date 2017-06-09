Romanian Gov’t adopts protocol developing cultural collaboration with Moldova

Romania and the Republic of Moldova will develop cultural collaboration under new projects, according to a cooperation protocol between the relevant ministries of the two countries adopted by the Romanian Government on Friday in a memorandum.

According to a statement of the Executive, the protocol will contribute to the improvement of the legal framework for carrying out concrete actions for the development of cultural relations and will create favourable conditions for cooperation in the area, by mutually promoting national values and facilitating better cultural knowledge between the two countries.

Another important provision of the protocol refers to facilitating mutual exchange and dissemination of publications in the Romanian language.

“Moreover the protocol includes provisions for cooperation in arts and culture, through the exchange of artists and artistic ensembles, the exchange of information in the area of libraries, inviting bands and artistic ensembles to festivals, organising visual art exhibitions, direct cooperation between museums, galleries, in the area of research, protection and preservation of cultural heritage, organising short film and feature film galas, cooperating in the area of intangible cultural heritage and exchanging specialists of ethnographic museum area,” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the document supports cooperation under the European Union (EU) programme called “Creative Europe,” carried out between the relevant departments within Romania’s Culture Ministry and the similar institution in the Republic of Moldova. “The two countries will encourage the organisation of joint workshops aimed at informing and getting NGOs, public bodies and private companies, as well as other cultural actors familiar with the procedures for identifying European partners and accessing European funds, while facilitating the mutual exchange of information regarding networks of cultural partners in the EU,” according to the press statement.

The protocol stipulates also that common projects will be conducted using the budget of the Joint Operational Programme Romania – the Republic of Molodva 2014-2020.

“The cooperation programme will come into force on the date of signature, to be valid for a period of maximum five years,” the statement says.