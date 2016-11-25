Romanian Gov’t approves 350,000 euros in financial assistance to set up automation steering centre in Moldova

The Romanian Government on Wednesday approved a supplement to the 2016 cooperation programme between the national governments of Romania and Moldova, along with 350,000 euros in financial assistance for the creation of an automation and steering centre in the Moldovan town of Ungheni.

It says in a press statement that the funds are awarded under an agreement between the two governments for the implementation of a technical and financial assistance programme in the form of non-repayable financial assistance worth 100 million euros from Romania to Moldova.

“The construction of the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline has been one of the strategic projects in the bilateral relationship between Romania and Moldova of essential importance as far as consolidating Moldova’s energy security is concerned. The total value of the gas pipeline is set at 26.5 million euros. In order to cover the costs, procedures have been started to get 7 million euros in European funds under a 2007-2013 Romania-Ukraine-Moldova joint operational programme,” the statement says.

At the same time, Moldova’s Government has requested the Romanian Government to secure from the same non-repayable assistance of 100 million euros the funds needed for the construction in Moldova of the Iasi-Ungheni interconnector.