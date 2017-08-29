Romanian Gov’t, UNICEF to cooperate for extending partnership to the benefit of vulnerable children

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose (photo) on Tuesday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with the new UNICEF representative to Romania, Pieter Bult, on which occasion the latter presented his mandate’s objectives and priorities, in the context of ongoing projects included in the UNICEF-Romania country programme for 2018-2022.

The head of the Executive underscored, on the occasion, the importance of the partnership between the Romanian Government and UNICEF, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

“I’m glad to have you as a partner. It is very important for us to count on your cooperation, to work together in finding new solutions for the vulnerable children, to improve these children’s access to quality services in education, healthcare, social assistance, and also to prevent and combat all forms of violence,” said the Prime Minister.

The head of the Executive and the UNICEF representative also established to cooperate in the measles pandemic matter, related to which Pieter Bult specified that the organisation supports the effort made by the Romanian authorities through running campaigns for raising awareness on measles and educational programmes conducted in the public healthcare area.

“The UNICEF representative also reiterated the support granted by the organisation in solving specific problems in the child protection area, according to the national priorities, and also UNICEF’s intention to capitalize on the experience of the Romanian institutions in managing the children’s rights issue, through facilitating the transfer of expertise from other countries,” reads the said release.

Moreover, Mihai Tudose and Pieter Bult agreed to hold monthly meetings to identify solutions to problems regarding vulnerable children and children’s rights protection.

Participating in the meeting held at the Victoria Palace there were also Despina Andrei, communication and fundraising manager at UNICEF Romania and state counselor Felix Rache.