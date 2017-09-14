Romanian Gymnastics Federation turns 111

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation (FRG) is celebrating its 111th anniversary today, according to a post on the FRG Facebook page.

”111 Years of Existence! The Romanian Gymnastics Federation has earned its place of honour in the history of Romanian sports while leaving an imprint on gymnastics worldwide. The medals won by generations of champions have turned gymnastics into a country brand,” the message says.

The Romanian Gymnastics medal tally comprises 537 medals – 201 golds, 179 silvers and 157 bronzes won at Olympic games, world and European championships, men and women, artistic and aerobic gymnastics combined, ”being the pride and joy of passionate people, legendary champions and coaches.”

Artistic gymnastics is the sport that has won Romania the highest number of Olympic medals: 25 golds, 20 silvers and 26 bronzes.