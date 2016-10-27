Romanian investment of 60 million Euros: Veranda, Bucharest’s newest mall, opens for business

The Veranda commercial centre, built with a Romanian investment of 60 million Euros, was inaugurated on October 27 in Obor, one of Bucharest’s traditional commercial areas. Having a surface area of 30,000 square metres and around 100 stores, Veranda brings a unique concept to Romania, namely the concept of proximity mall. Designed by British architects Chapman Taylor and Studio 10M, its interior design is signed by Square One. CBRE handles its management.

A unique, 15,000-square metre esplanade thus becomes the largest recreational area in Bucharest’s District 2. This area, built specially for Veranda, consists of playgrounds, restaurants, modern coffee shops and a skating rink. The esplanade will host a Christmas fair and visitors will be able to engage in various outdoor sports there.

The developers also paid attention to traffic decongestion in the area, investing in the building of a parking lot with a capacity of 1,200 cars and in infrastructure. The construction of the new mall was made possible after the Prodplast plastic and chemical products plant relocated to the Faur industrial platform.

Sixty percent of the 60 million Euros investment was covered through the shareholders’ capital increase, while the bank loan offered by Raiffeisen Bank SA and Raiffeisen Bank International AG stood at approximately 28.5 million Euros. The project was built in partnership with SIF Moldova.

“Veranda is a beautiful mall, with appealing design which brings modernity to the area. Obor has a long commercial tradition. It has survived and continuously developed since the 17th Century. Starting today, we too are joining this story, with a project that respects and rounds off Obor,” Veranda Project Developer Andrei Pogonaru stated.

“We wanted to give the more than 430,000 neighbours a recreational area. We want to become Obor’s veranda, just like the name suggests. We will offer customised services, for all categories of public, whether we’re talking about children, parents or grandparents,” Andrei Pogonaru added.

Present within Veranda mall, the Carrefour hypermarket is bringing its most recent concept. This is the 12th Carrefour hypermarket in Bucharest and the 31st in the country, and promises to offer a lot of novelties, such as the special Snacking area but also the introduction of two free home delivery services: one for all those who purchase bulky products and live within a 30-km radius, and one solely for elderly customers (60+ age group) who live within a 1-km radius. The services entail the home delivery of the products within 1 hour of their purchase, within the limit of 20 kilograms, bulky home appliances not included.

Likewise, “in Carrefour Veranda customers will be able to experience the new Carrefour Pay free app for Android and iOS, with which they can check store prices with their mobile phones and pay the bill from home, with the help of the mobile phone, by accessing Google Play and App Store,” Carrefour Romania Marketing&Communication, PR&Solidarity, Commercial Dynamic&Pricing Manager, Andreea Mihai stated at the press conference.

Other brands present at Veranda are H&M, with a 2,200-square metre store that covers two storeys; Tati, one of the most popular store chains in France; C&A, LC, Waikiki, CCC, Deichman, Sephora, Gerovital, etc. The plan is to open a movie theatre next year.

District 2 Mayor Mugur Mihai Toader was present at the inauguration of the new mall, emphasising the new commercial centre’s positive impact through job creation and the contribution it brings to the district’s economic development.

Veranda is involved in community projects in partnership with United Way, coaching children in various educational workshops.