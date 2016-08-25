Romanian, Kuwaiti AgriMins suffer nasal pyramid fractures in traffic collision

Romanian Agriculture Minister Achim Irimescu and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ali Saleh Al Omair have sustained nasal pyramid fractures in a traffic collision involving the car driving them in Ialomita County, said the Romanian Health Ministry, adding that the two officials will be transferred to the Elias Hospital of Bucharest.

“The results of the check-ups conducted at the Slobozia Emergency County Hospital show that both ministers sustained a fractured nasal pyramid. Tomography investigation has not revealed any cervical or cerebral injuries. Doctors recommend follow-up ENT, neurological and surgical investigations. The ministers will be transferred to the Elias Hospital of Bucharest by ambulance,” the ministry says in a press statement.

A car driving the Romanian and Kuwaiti agriculture ministers on Thursday was involved in a traffic collision. The ministers sustained minor head trauma, but their lives were out of danger, according to another statement by the Heath Ministry. The translator of the delegation also sustained a minor sternum injury. The three were rushed to the Slobozia Emergency County Hospital.