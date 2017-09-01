Romanian Land Forces’ service members participate in Agile Spirit 17 multinational exercise

A detachment of 45 service members of the Romanian Land Forces’ 911th Capidava Battalion are participating in the Agile Spirit 17 multinational exercise, between 1-15 September, which is conducted at the Orpholo Shooting Range, in Georgia, according to the National Defence Ministry (MApN).

The exercise is organised as part of the Black Sea Rotational Force 17 (BSRF – 17) and its goal is joint training to increase inter-operability in order to participate in joint and multinational operations. Also participating in the exercise are service members from Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Latvia, Ukraine and the US.

The Romanian service members are to conduct joint training with partners, live-fire shootings, tactical field deployments, while exercising command and control procedures.

BSRF – 17 is an annual exercise led by the United States Marine Corps Forces Europe (MARFOREUR) that takes places in the Black Sea region, the Balkans and the Caucasus.