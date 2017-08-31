Romanian Language Day : “Once again aware of need for unity around national values”

In a message delivered on August 31, the Day of Romanian Language, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose says that unity is needed around the country’s national values.

“Romanians everywhere are celebrating today the Day of Romanian Language. From the perspective of the centennial of the Greater Union [of December 1, 1918], we are once again aware of the need for unity around our national values. We are called upon, on the Day of Romanian Language, to honour our parents, from whom we learn the first words in the mother tongue, teachers, writers, journalists – and our heroes, who have defended our national integrity oftentimes by personal sacrifice. The Romanian Language Day is ours! Happy Romanian Language Day, dear Romanians, wherever you are! Long live the Romanian language!” Prime Minister Tudose wrote on Thursday in a Facebook post.

At the same time, he cited from poet Nichita Stanescu (1933-1983): “Limba romana este patria mea. De aceea, pentru mine, muntele munte se numeste, de aceea, pentru mine, iarba iarba se spune, de aceea, pentru mine, izvorul izvoraste, de aceea, pentru mine, viata se traieste” (The Romanian language is my fatherland. That is why for me the mountain mountain is called, therefore, for me, I call grass grass, therefore, the spring springs and life is lived).

CultMin Romascanu: Romanian language, the main binder that keeps Romanians together

The Romanian language is the main binder that holds Romanians together that defines us above all, and that is why we should protect and appreciate it, says Minister of Culture and National Identity Lucian Romascanu in a message delivered on August 31, the Romanian Language Day.

“The Romanian Language Day is a time when we should remember the particular importance of this element of our national identity. Today’s Romania is the result of the Romanian language around which the Union of the Romanian Principalities and the Greater Union were possible and which is the basis for the foundation of the national sentiment. There is nothing else that unites us with than the fact that we speak the same language and there is no stronger argument to be invoked in the making of the Romanian unitary national state. The Romanian language is the main binder that holds us together and that defines us above all, and that is why we should protect it and appreciate it,” says Romascanu.

The Romanian Language Day was established in 2013.