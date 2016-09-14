Romanian MEP: Juncker’s European defence fund, great opportunity for Romania

The European defence fund for research and innovation that head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker mentioned in his State of the EU address at the European Parliament plenary session would be a great opportunity for Romania, says vice president of the Alliance of the Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) group in the European Parliament Norica Nicolai.

The MEP told a meeting with Romanian journalists that she found more collective defence in the EU an interesting option.

“We have been discussing at the Security and Defence Committee putting our capabilities together, because we don’t have the capacity to build all weapons, as the costs are too high, and the European defence industry is not that significant compared with the US capabilities,” she said, according to Agerpres.

” Our missions – 30 so far and many, fortunately, civilian – need joint forces and capabilities. Not much has been done so far, although we have battalions established 10 years ago, but they have never been employed and cannot stand as examples of joint capabilities,” Nicolai explained.

Head of the EC Juncker suggested on Wednesday the establishment of a European joint defence fund and stressed that a EU military force would not compete, but cooperate and complete NATO.

He also told a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg that an EU joint military force would need European headquarters.

He stressed that lack of military cooperation in resources has cost EU countries billions.

Juncker said that in the end there will be a proposal for a EU defence fund to actively support research and development in the field.