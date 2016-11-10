Romanian online shops report 59-pct rise in card payments, to over 434.2 million euros (study)

Romanian online shops have reported a rise of 59 percent in 3D Secure online card payments in the first three quarters of 2016, compared with the same period of the year before, to over 434.2 million euros as of end-September 2016, from 273.2 million euros in the first nine months of 2015, show findings of a study released on Monday.

Online card transactions surged January-September 2016 from the same period of 2015. While average online monthly transactions would stand at 800,000 in 2015, their number surged to nearly 1.1 million in the first three quarters of 2016, according to data released by RomCard for the first time to GPeC. In terms of consumer behaviour, the month of March of both 2015 and 2016 witnessed the largest number of secured online transactions of the first nine months of each year.

In March 2015, there were more than 850,000 online transactions involving card payments in excess of 35 million euros. The same trend was visible in March 2016, when there were more than 1.1 million such transactions worth more than 54 million euros in all.

Statistics also show that August 2016 saw no decline in such transactions, unlike August 2015. Although the month is traditionally a holiday month for Romanians, they continued to trade online using bank cards like in a usual month, with their trades exceeding 1.1 million in number and 47 million euros in value.

GPeC is expecting 2016 to end with 3D Secure RomCard online trades of nearly 585 million euros, to which trades processed under the Netopia mobilPay system would add.