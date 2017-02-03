Romanian Patriarchate: Anti-corruption fight must continue, should not be used for partisan political purposes

The fight against corruption must continue, but shouldn’t be used for partisan political purposes and sentencing and imprisonment should not be confounded with extermination, the Romanian Patriarchate advises in a ‘Call to prayer, dialogue and social co-responsibility’ released on Friday.

“The Romanian society is going through turmoil these days because of the conflict among the major institutions of the state that also divides the population. Although it is politically neutral, the Church is not socially indifferent, but captures the people’s directions and major desires: social justice, reducing poverty and raising living standards. In this respect, the fight against corruption must continue and those guilty must get their punishment because theft and appropriation degrade society both morally and materially. At the same time, the fight against corruption should not be used for partisan political purposes and sentencing and imprisonment should not be confounded with extermination, since their purpose is to help offenders who admit to and regret their bad deeds straighten up and socially reintegrate,” reads the document of the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate.

In this social context, “the Church calls to prayer, dialogue and social co-responsibility.”

“In this polarized and fractured social context, in its capacity as ‘factor of social peace’ (according to Denominations Law No. 489/2006, Art. 7 paragraph 1), the Church calls to prayer, dialogue and social co-responsibility. Prayer is necessary because it illuminates reason, pacifies selfish passions and cultivates the people’s communion in love with God and with each other. Dialogue is necessary to overcome conflicts between people, institutions and diverging social orientations. Social co-responsibility is necessary because fully transferring the responsibility to the opponent doesn’t solve the common problems of the society, which require concrete, jointly developed solutions. The Romanian Patriarchate calls upon all ministers of the Holy Altars and on all believers to pray for the peace and unity of the Romanian people, for the renewal of the moral and spiritual life of the Romanian society, but also to promote dialogue and co-responsibility in society,” reads the press release.