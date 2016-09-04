Romanian Police: 87 home searches in past two weeks, multiple crime rings dismantled

A number of 87 home searches were conducted, between August 19 – September 1, by policemen in the structures dealing with organized crime, over 17 kg of drugs being seized following the searches, the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) in a release remitted on Sunday to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the searches targeted both buildings, as well as vehicles, used by organized crime members in their criminal activity, policemen seizing 17 kg of drugs, 200 packs of cigarettes, 5 laptops, 28 mobile phones, 427 SIM cards, 4 camers, 15,800 lei, 5,700 euro, and 9,300 pounds sterling.

Furthermore, policemen placed liens on five vehicles.

Of the 130 persons suspected of criminal activity, following the searches, 39 persons were detained or arrested, and 10 were placed under judiciary control.

According to the quoted source, following activities, 10 kgs of cannabis, 156 cannabis plants, 25 grams of cocaine, 20 cocaine doses, 7 kg drug vegetable mass, and 100 grams of psychoactive substances were seized.

In the activities that took place, 174 policemen of the organized crime units participated, with support being granted by the central and territorial structures of the Romanian Police.

The activities took place as part of criminal cases instrumented by the Directorate for Organised Crime and Terrorism Investigation (DIICOT), the quoted source says.