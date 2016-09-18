Romanian Police conduct 5,655 computer searches and seizures to dismantle 24 cybercrime rings

Cybercrime officers with the Romanian Police conducted 5,655 computer searches and seizures and 451 domiciliary visits in the first eight months of 2016 to dismantle 24 cybercrime rings made up of 182 people.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPOR) says in order to recoup the damage involved, liens have been put on 12 buildings and 19 motor vehicles, with more than 140,000 lei, 200,000 euros and 370,000 US dollars impounded.

Part of the same action, 330 people were investigated, of whom143 were detained, 118 arrested and 83 placed under court supervision, all on suspicion of cybercrimes.

IGPR says that as far as Internet fraud is concerned, criminals are interested in e-trade platforms, on which they post fictitious offerings – including of motor vehicles, agricultural machinery, luxury goods, electronic devices, room to rent and holiday packages. Another type of cybercrimes targets commercial companies and entails the transfer of significant amounts of money from corporate bank accounts into the accounts of fraudulent receivers. Electronic payment fraud is also frequent in the online environment and its entails the manufacturing of devices to forge electronic payment instruments, compromise bank cards used to fuel cars, as well as phishing attacks.

IGPR says its actions are also designed to prevent and fight against sexual exploitation of minors, including in the online environment.

“Bypassing security measures to gain access to information systems can be followed by other criminal offences, such as unauthorised modification/alteration of computer data, installing malwares, and seriously disrupting the operation of information systems,” says IGPR.

The Police recommend the Internet users to be careful about online transactions and their trail in the history files, as well as about offerings of unsolicited goods that can be part of various online fraud schemes, underscoring the importance for makers of online payments to have an updated operating system and antivirus software, and their firewall activated.

“Be careful also when you are required to make a payment abroad via rapid transfer services or bank transfers. Request of payment by an individual instead of a company should raise a red flag. When the price asked is too small, it is too good to be true! Before keying in the card data, make sure the website is secure: look for a small lock in the left upper corner that indicates the website is secure, and for the URL to start with HTTPS,” IGPR says.