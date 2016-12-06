Romanian Police officers to join French counterparts in Paris to deter street crime

Romanian Police officers are participating, starting Tuesday, in the 11th patrolling mission in Paris to deter street crime in the city’s tourist-packed areas.

“December 6, 2016 – January 31, 2017, 11 Romanian Police officers will be taking part in a patrolling mission in Paris, France. This is the 11th such mission conducted by the Romanian Police in France with the aim of providing direct support and assistance to the French authorities to strengthen security in tourist-packed areas during holidays where antisocial misdeeds are likely to occur,” Romania’s Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) said Tuesday in a press statement.

The Romanian officers will join their French counterparts in patrolling and public peace keeping actions to prevent street crime, while also supporting the verifications conducted by the French Police to identify Romanian nationals who are either victims of street crime or perpetrators thereof.

“The Police officers attending the mission are experienced operative officers of the Romanian Police, and they have been selected against theoretical legislative knowledge and knowledge of the language spoken where the mission is conducted,” said IGPR.