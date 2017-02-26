Romanian Police: Policemen find 574 persons and 340 vehicles sought through Schengen System

Romanian policemen and partners in Schengen member states have found, in the past week, 574 persons, 340 vehicles, 33 documents and three license plates that were signalled as being sought through the Schengen Informatic System (SIS), a press release remitted on Sunday to Agerpres by the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR).

“Following the additional exchange of information through the SIRENE Bureau of the Center for International Police Cooperation of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR), between February 17-24, the location was made, on the territory of our country, of 367 persons that are the subject of notifications within the SIS. Romanian policemen enforced 20 European arrest warrants, located 154 persons that were wanted in view of participating in judiciary procedures and eight persons that were marked as missing by partners in the Schengen states. Furthermore, on Romanian soil, 291 vehicles were located and 23 documents were seized, as well as three license plates that were sought by partners in the Schengen Area to be confiscated or used as evidence in legal proceedings,” the quoted source shows.

Furthermore, following the exchange of information, 207 persons sought by Romanian authorities were identified by foreign partners on their territory.

“Of these, 43 were sought by Romanian police on the basis of European arrest warrants, 17 were persons sought to participate in a judiciary procedure, and one person was marked as missing by Romanian authorities. Partners in the member-states identified 49 vehicles and 10 documents sought by Romanian authorities, in view of seizing them or to be used as evidence within criminal procedures,” the quoted source also mentions.