Romanian Police say in 2016 dismantled 30 groups specialised in cybercrime

As many as 30 organised crime groups specialised in cyber crime were dismantled in 2016, the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) informs in a release sent on Sunday to Agerpres.

The Romanian Police through its cyber crime combating structures has organised in 2016 as many as 279 actions, with 756 home searches.

The police have also recorded 3,848 criminal notifications in this field, of which 505 of own referral.

Investigated were 900 persons, of whom 199 who were suspected of committing cyber crimes were detained, while 121 persons were placed under judicial control and against other 3 persons court control on bail was placed.

IGPR mentions that in Romania at the level of any structure specialised in fighting organised crime operate structures of combating cyber crime, that are permanently performing activities to identify and level crime networks.

“The Romanian police officers are very well collaborating with the FBI agents, through the operational task-force within the Romanian Police Directorate of Organised Crime Fight, FBI-DCCO, that is operating ever since 2006 within the IGPR. In this operational unit, an exchange of information takes place between the Romanian Police staff and the FBI agents in the joint cases regarding the investigation of the cyber crime activities, the victims’ identification and the obtaining of the complaints, in real time, from the victims, as well as the swap of the evidence documents in such cases,” the source adds.

The Romanian Police frequently and constantly use the INTERPOL, EUROPOL instruments, the foreign liaison officers accredited in Romania and the Romanian liaison officers abroad. Likewise, cooperation activities are permanently organised with the national law enforcement bodies – such as DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) and SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service), that have materialised by taking apart certain complex crime groups, the IGPR mentions.