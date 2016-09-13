The bilateral cooperation between Romania and Poland, as well as the recent security developments in the region, will be on the agenda of the sixth Round of the Romanian – Polish Strategic Dialogue on security matters, that takes place on Tuesday, under the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs, in a release sent to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, at the Romanian-Polish Strategic Dialogue on Security and Defence matters will be attended by State Secretary for Defence Policy and Planning Stefan Tinca and Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs with the Foreign Affairs Ministry Dan Neculaescu, but also Marek Ziolkowski – Undersecretary of State with Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry and Tomasz Szatkowski – Undersecretary of State in Polish Defence Ministry.

The consultation agenda also included matters regarding the implementation of the NATO Summit’s decisions, that took place in Warsaw.

A special attention is granted to the future of the European Union, the main subjects being the implementation of the European Security Strategy and the creation of a White Paper of Defence on an European level,” says the MApN release.

“Conducted in a regional and international context, marked by high risks of security, the consultations in Bucharest reconfirm the special nature of the bilateral relationships, based on the substance and the importance of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” the release pointes out.