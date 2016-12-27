Romanian political scene is boiling after the President’s refusal to accept the PSD-ALDE proposal of Sevil Shhaideh for Prime Minister

*The Head of State requests the governing alliance to make another proposal, PSD Chairman doesn’t rule out the President’s suspension

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Tuesday that he does not accept the proposal made by the coalition formed by the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) of Sevil Shhaideh as the future Prime Minister and asked the coalition to make a new nomination.

“Last week, when I have had the consultations with the political parties, PSD and ALDE, who desired to come together at the consultations, have proposed to me Mrs Sevil Shhaideh for the Prime Minister position. I weighed carefully the arguments for and against and decided to not accept this proposal”, the head of state stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He requested the PSD – ALDE coalition make another proposal for Prime Minister.

PSD’s Dragnea: Watched President’s announcement with stupefaction, he seems intent on triggering political crisis

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said that he watched with stupefaction the President’s response to the nomination for PM made by his political coalition, adding that he believes that Iohannis is intent on triggering a political crisis.

“Just like the entire country we too watched with stupefaction the President’s announcement, actually his response to our proposition for Prime Minister. Together with my colleagues we looked into the matter, trying to find the honest or constitutional reasons that may have stood behind this decision. We weren’t able to find any constitutional grounds. (…) In our opinion, this man wants to trigger a political crisis in Romania,” said Dragnea.

„No hesitation to act, if we find that President’s suspension is good for the country”

„If we – the PSD and ALDE coalition – come to the conclusion that the President’s suspension is good for the country, we’ll have no hesitation whatsoever in taking the necessary action”, the Social-Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea on Tuesday afternoon told a press conference delivered jointly with ALDE co-Chair Calin Popescu Tariceanu in the wake of President Iohannis’s announcement that he rejects the coalition’s nominee for PM.

Dragnea said that in the next two days the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will make a decision on what they’ll do about the refusal of the head of the state to appoint the Prime Minister proposed by the two above-mentioned political parties – Sevil Shhaideh.

“I have consulted with my colleagues, and tomorrow – on Thursday the latest – we’ll have to make a decision, and to paraphrase the one who spoke at noon (President Iohannis – editor’s note) I want to ponder it well, but not by looking at a personal or a group interest, but at what is good or bad for Romania. It’s no use beating around the bush. I’ve received an avalanche of messages from people who are strongly asking for the suspension of the President. This is not an easy decision. If, after this analysis, we come to the conclusion that it is good for the country to suspend the President, then I’ll have no hesitation to act,” Dragnea told the press conference at the Parliament Palace.

Dragnea:President invites Shhaideh to discuss about governing programme, then she learns of rejection decision on TV

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea also stated on Tuesday, that, although the head of state invited Sevil Shhaideh for this week to discuss about the governing programme, he didn’t even announce her before rejecting her appointment for Prime Minister which she watched on TV.

“On Thursday, after the consultations, after the consultations were ended, he (President Iohannis – ed. n.) (phone) called Sevil Shhaideh, inviting her for this week to discuss about the governing programme, about the deficit, the governmental team, the vision, the development. He gave her several themes, telling her he will appoint her, but wanting to have this discussion first. I understand that an information appeared in the media saying that he phone called her before making the announcement at the Cotroceni Palace. He didn’t,” Dragnea told a news conference at the Parliament Palace.

When asked if the President told Sevil Shhaideh that she will be designated as Prime Minister, Dragnea responded as follows: “On Thursday he (phone)called her. Why do you believe he invites her on Monday or Tuesday to discuss about the governing programme, about the deficit, about the macro-economic balance, about the budget, about the development vision? Mrs. Sevil normally asked if the meeting will be held on Monday because she is prepared, just like we all wanted to have a Government rapidly installed and the answer was: Mrs. Shhaideh, there is no hurry, nobody is rushing. Certainly the lady waited for a phone call. She didn’t receive any, she learned of this decision on television.”

According to Dragnea, Sevil Shhaideh made “a very huge mistake”, the one of taking Iohannis seriously.

SocDem chairman says all his attempts to call President Iohannis on phone didn’t break through

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday that he no longer believes in a dialogue with President Klaus Iohannis, mentioning that the President didn’t call him on the phone before making the announcement that he was turning down the PSD – ALDE nominee for Premier; on the other hand, he, Dragnea had tried to call the President on Christmas, but his phone was shut off.

“All the President’s actions, all his gestures from elections onwards have been against dialogue, so it’s crystal clear that he doesn’t want dialogue. (…) I’ll tell you a secret. On Saturday I tried to call Mr. President just to wish him ‘Merry Christmas’. It’s either that he has taken my number out of the memory or blocked it, or maybe he had his phone shut off, or maybe he replaced his phone. I did this, but it rang dead. I didn’t want to send him homing pigeons, and had I tried to visit, I don’t think I could have made it past the Guard Service. So, I made this gesture on Saturday for no other reason but to wish him ‘Merry Christmas’ and let him understand that we do not come to trigger a political war in Romania, that all we want is to govern this country. It seems that he doesn’t want this,” Dragnea said at the Palace of Parliament.

He told the press that he hasn’t received a call from President Iohannis since the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace on the Brexit.

Asked whether he had received any notification in connection with the PM nominee, Dragnea insisted that he didn’t receive any note at the party headquarters from either the Cotroceni Palace, nor the intelligence services, and that they didn’t contact him personally either – although he is well equipped with various messaging functionalities – to raise an objection about a possible security threat related to their nominee Sevil Shhaideh.

ALDE’s Tariceanu: Unmotivated refusal on PM proposal translated only as Iohannis’s abuse of power

The Senate’s President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Tuesday that the unmotivated rejection of the Prime Minister proposal is but abuse of power on President Klaus Iohannis’s behalf.

“The unmotivated refusal can only be translated as an abuse of power, that the President wants to show us, the citizens,” Tariceanu said at the Parliament Palace.

He added that “the lack of any motivation strengthens the suspicion that the President is engaging in a fight for power.”

Tariceanu claimed that in the meeting he had at the Cotroceni presidential Palace after the general election results were announced, President Klaus Iohannis told him he will do anything in his power to not appoint a Social Democrat for Prime Minister.

“We are facing a reality we don’t want. A major political crisis is wanted, this is why we have to see very well what decision we will take, because we don’t want to drive Romania into a political crisis. The President is forcing a political crisis’ triggering,” the Senate President underlined.

UDMR’s Kelemen:Dragnea has to come up with another PM proposal, since UDMR’s vote depends on future PM nomination

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor stated on Tuesday for Agerpres that Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s leader Liviu Dragnea should come with another proposal for Prime Minister instead of Sevil Shhaideh, adding that the investiture vote of his political formation will depend on the future PM proposal.

“I don’t believe that Dragnea will come with the same proposal, he will come with another one. I am convinced that he won’t be repeating it. It cannot be repeated. If the proposal of Sevil Shhaideh as Prime Minister has been refused once, it would also be refused the second time. There is no time for playing games. He must come up with another proposal,” Klelemen Hunor underlined.

In his opinion, the situation won’t go further on to the Constitutional Court for arbitration between the two parties.

“The President has the right to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. If the PSD would have had by itself over 50 percent the situation would have been a little bit different, but even then, the question is if, somehow, the arguments are connected to the national security and to the relationship with our NATO allies, then things change,” the Chairman of the UDMR added.

PNL’s Turcan: We hail President’s decision to reject PM proposal; Government should be immune from vulnerabilities

The interim chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Raluca Turcan, hails the decision of President Klaus Iohannis to reject the proposal of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) of Sevil Shhaideh for the position of Prime Minister, emphasizing that the future Government should be immune from any form of vulnerabilities.

“We hail the decision, taken in the national interest, of the President of Romania. It’s his constitutional right to reject the proposal and certainly there are many arguments. We consider that the future Government of Romania should be immune from any form of vulnerabilities, especially in an extremely complicated international context,” said, on Tuesday, Turcan on Facebook.

She also underlines that Romania must not issue confuse or contradictory signals.

“Furthermore, the Government of Romania must not be transformed into a personal government, of interposed people, at the disposal of Mr. Liviu Dragnea. PSD has announced us that they have tens of thousands of specialists. If this is true, there will be other names for Prime Minister, preferably someone with a known activity, with no vulnerabilities and with no convictions,” Raluca Turcan added.

Liberals’ deputy chair Predoiu: PNL supports President Iohannis’s decision on PM, as it serves Romania’s interest

Prime Vice Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Catalin Predoiu said on Tuesday that the decision made by President Klaus Iohannis to reject the PSD – ALDE (Social Democratic Party – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) proposal for Prime Minister was in the interest of Romania.

“The President’s decision to reject Mr. Dragnea’s proposal in the person of Mrs. Sevil Shhaideh is in the interest of Romania. It is the President’s sovereign responsibility, according to the Constitution, to reject or accept, by making an appointment, a proposal by a political party or an alliance of political parties. Unfortunately, Mr. Dragnea did not read carefully all the laws with an impact on the Prime Minister’s position, he lodged a hasty proposition and brought things to this situation which is unpleasant not only for him and for PSD – ALDE, but also for the Romanians. This is what happens when one doesn’t consult the party and has the impression of knowing it all,” said Predoiu at the Parliament Palace.

According to him, the PNL supports Romania’s President, who made a correct decision for the state and its citizens.

Predoiu also said there is no risk of a move to suspend the President, since the latter has observed and enforced the country’s Constitution and laws, “not only in letter, but also in spirit.”

PMP’s Basescu: Rejection of Sevil Shhaideh must not launch clash of vanities

The rejection by President Klaus Iohannis of the nomination as Prime Minister of Sevil Shhaideh must not launch a clash of vanities, the leader of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), Traian Basescu, stated.

“The rejection by President Klaus Iohannis of the nomination as Prime Minister of Sevil Shhaideh must not launch a clash of vanities. Dragnea and President Iohannis have the obligation to find immediately a solution. I make the specification that in the new nomination, as well within the new Government, there should not be people controlled by the intelligence services. It is not the right moment for an unnecessary political war between Dragnea and Iohannis. Any option that envisages the President’s suspension should be renounced”, Basescu posted on Facebook, on Tuesday.

Furthermore, he claims he did not have any discussion with any representative of the intelligence services in the last months.

“Maestro Cristoiu, I assure you that you are wrong when making assumptions that the intelligence services have influenced me. I did not have any discussion with any representative of the intelligence services in the last months”, the former head of state specified.

Ex-President Iliescu on rejection of proposal for PM: A process that needed urgency is prolonged

Former President Ion Iliescu stated on Tuesday that Klaus Iohannis’ rejection regarding the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) proposal of Sevil Shhaideh as Prime Minister is prolonging a process which needs a higher sense of urgency, a dialogue being necessary in order to clarify the situation.

“Unfortunately, a process that needed a higher sense of urgency in order to enter the new year with a team already composed is prolonged. Usually discussions are carried out. (…) It’s a new Parliament, with a new structure, the President hasn’t been in power that long, but dialogue is needed in order to clarify things. I hope that in the end, that path of dialogue will be found,” Iliescu stated at Digi 24 private television station.

Sociologist Bulai: President’s right to turn down Prime Minister nomination, but a rejection must be argued

The president has the right to turn down a nomination for the position of Prime Minister, but it is his fundamental duty to the citizens to explain his decisions, the sociologist Alfred Bulai declared on Tuesday for Agerpres.

He commented on Klaus Iohannis’s rejection to accept the PSD-ALDE (Social Democrat Party – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) coalition nomination of Sevil Shhaideh for the position of Prime Minister.

“It is the president’s right to turn down, but the only comment I can make is the fact that a rejection must be argued upon. Because if you accept you clearly agree. But if you reject you have to bring an argument for the public,” Bulai stated.

He considers the president has a “fundamental duty to citizens”, “to account for his decisions.”

“At content level, as regards the rejection motivation, it is hard to say something as long as there are no official public information from Presidency,” the sociologist further said.

Pieleanu: President’s rejection has elements that can constitute vulnerabilities to national security and safety

The analyst Marius Pieleanu finds the rejection by President Klaus Iohannis regarding the proposal of Sevil Shhaideh for Prime Minister by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) might have “elements that can constitute as vulnerabilities to the national security” at its basis.

“This is a rejection that probably has at its basis reasons and elements that can constitute vulnerabilities to the national security and safety. The president, clearly, does not have the obligation to say what are the reasons precisely because they refer to the national security and safety. This rejection does not place the Social Democratic Party in a more special situation than it was. Practically, the head of PSD Dragnea can nominate someone else to be accepted by the Cotroceni Palace, so that tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday – e.n.) to launch negotiations for shaping the Government and, if the Parliament hurries, by Friday in the afternoon, we can even have a Government voted before the New Year’s Day to amending the state budget”, Pieleanu stated on Tuesday for Agerpres.

Analyst Cristian Tudor Popescu: Liviu Dragnea faced with President’s show of force

Analyst Cristian Tudor Popescu thinks the Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea is facing “a show of force” by President Klaus Iohannis who did not accept the nomination of Sevil Shhaideh as Prime Minister.

“Through the way he presented his rejection, President Klaus Iohannis doesn’t leave too much room for negotiation with Mr. Dragnea, with PSD and the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], because he didn’t justify in any way his rejection. If he had done it, that would have left the door open for negotiations. As such, Mr Dragnea is made witness to a show of force, a discretionary act of the President, to which he cannot but respond through another show of force, after having declared that Mrs. Shhaideh is the only nomination of PSD and ALDE”, Cristian Tudor Popescu declared on Tuesday for AGERPRES.

In his opinion, the President should have explained “even in short” the reason why he rejected the PSD-ALDE coalition nomination.

“It would have been advisable for Mr. Iohannis to give, even cursorily, some indications related to the reasons of this rejection. I believe he owes it to the public opinion, to the electorate. He cannot express this as if a personal opinion for which he is not accountable to anyone,” the analyst explained.

He showed that President Klaus Iohannis might have had a discussion with Liviu Dragnea on the topic, establishing that PSD and ALDE nominate another person for the position of Prime Minister.

“There is one possibility, that the President might have an official position, but a secret one of the intelligence services, in relation to Mrs. Shhaideh that could justify this rejection and that he communicated it to Mr. Dragnea in a private talk and this be the agreement – that I won’t say why not, but you agree and come with another nomination. There is this possibility, but if this is not the case, anything might happen. The President’s weapons indicate snap elections, whereas Dragnea and PSD-ALDE’s towards the President’s suspension. So this will lead to political turbulences that will not benefit Romania in any way,” the analyst further said.