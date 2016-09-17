Romanian President Iohannis expresses condolences after death of former Italian presedent Ciampi

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed on Saturday his condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella for former Italian president Carlo Azeglio Ciampi death.

“A convinced pro-European, supporter of the European single currency, President Carlo Azeglio Ciampi promoted European Union enlargement at a time when Romania aspired to become a member state. He was one of my country’s supporters during the entire negotiation and preparation of adhering process, he repeated on every occasion Italy’s support, in virtue of indestructible historical relations between Romanians and Italians as well as exceptional economic, political and bilateral relations Romania and Italy developed after 1990,” Iohannis said in his message.

At the same time, Iohannis expressed his sincere condolences, personally as well as on behalf of Romanian people, for the passing of Ciampi, which he called “a remarkable landmark of Italy’s politics.”

Former Italian President Ciampi passed away on Friday, at the age of 95.

In his long career, Ciampi served as President of Italy, Prime Minister and governor of Italian Central Bank, and had a key role in his country adopting the Euro.