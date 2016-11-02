Romanian public, invited to vote their favorite movie in the French Film Festival Competition

The 20th edition of the French Film Festival, an event organized by the French Embassy in Romania and French Institute in Romania, will be held in seven cities simultaneously, from November 3 to November 13, 2016. The opening of the festival is dedicated to the Competition of the young French film directors, who will give the opportunity to the Romanian public to choose their favorite movie, from the six feature films proposed under this section.

The Competition of the young film directors will be held during the whole festival and it will be formed by recently released cinematographic works. Film lovers are invited to assist to the screening of the movies Nouveau (2015) by Rudi Rosenberg, Les deux amis (2015) by Louis Garrel, À peine j’ouvre les yeux (2015) by Leyla Bouzid, Le Grand jeu (2015) by Nicolas Pariser, Willy 1ᵉʳ (2016) by Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma, Marielle Gautier and Hugo P. Thomas, and Ce sentiment de l’été (2016) by Mikhaël Hers.

After watching the movies, spectators can vote in order to establish the winner of the “TV5MONDE/RFI Romania Public’s Award”, both online at www.jevote.ro, and by using the forms that are available in the cinemas. The best movie under this section will benefit from a support dedicated to its screening in the Romanian cinema network, while the luckiest voters will be rewarded with gifts.

In this edition, film directors Zoran and Ludovic Boukherma will come in Romania to meet the film lovers in Timisoara and Bucharest. Graduates of „Cité du Cinéma” school, founded by the famous film director Luc Besson, the two filmmakers were discovered within the ACID (The Association of the Independent Cinema and Its Dissemination) section of the Cannes International Film Festival.

After they have produced several short films, including Perrault, La Fontaine, Mon Cul! and Ich bin eine Tata, both of them awarded in 2015, on the occasion of the 37th edition of the Clermond-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, the two directors have co-produced their first feature film, Willy 1ᵉʳ, together with Marielle Gautier and Hugo P. Thomas.

The French Film Festival is one of the key-moments of the cultural program developed by the French Embassy and French Institute. In this context, the creation process and the professionals of the 7th art are brought into light, through a schedule which aims to combine the timeless works of the French cinema and the most recent movies, so that Romanian public can discover the diversity of the French cinema heritage.

French Film Festival is held in 7 Romanian cities simultaneously:

Bucharest, from November 3 to 11, at the Elvire Popesco Cinema

Iasi, from November 4 to 8, in the Fondane hall of the French institute and at the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University

Timisoara, from November 3 to 6, in the “Aula Magna” amphitheater within the West University

Sibiu, from November 4 to 6, at the Habitus bookstore

Constanta, from November 11 to 13, at the Citiplex Tomis Mall cinema

Brasov, from November 7 to 8, at the Patria Cinematheque

Buzau, from November 9 to 10, at the “George Ciprian” Theater

All the movies are screened in their original version and they are subtitled in Romanian.