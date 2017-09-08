Romanian Senator Corlatean, designated Middle East Peace Process PACE rapporteur

Romanian Senator Titus Corlatean was designated rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the topic “The Two State Solution in Israel and Palestine / Middle East Peace Process” at a meeting of the PACE Political Affairs and Democracy Committee, his mission involving fact-finding visits in the region.

Chairperson of the Romanian National Delegation to PACE Titus Corlatean took part in a series of meetings of the PACE committees September 4-7: the PA Bureau, the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, the Committee on Political Affairs And Democracy, the Special Committee on the Middle East and the Arab World, and the Committee on the Honouring of Obligations and Commitments by Member States of the Council of Europe.

According to a press statement of the Romanian Senate, Corlatean delivered statements on draft reports on the situation in the Middle East; assessment of the Partnership for Democracy with Jordan’s Parliament; criminal prosecution and punishment of crimes against humanity and even a possible genocide committed by DAESH; compatibility between Sharia Law and the European Convention on Human Rights; the need for a European Convention on the profession of lawyer.

Corlatean also chaired the works of the PACE Sub-Committee on the Middle East and the Arab World that reviewed the latest developments in and future prospects for the Middle East Peace Process. The meeting was attended by the national delegations from Israel (Knesset) and Palestine (Palestinian National Council), who exchanged opinions with the committee members.

“The discussions took place in a constructive spirit, as this is still a unique contact platform that gives participants direct access to this European forum. It was agreed that in 2018, the PACE sub-committee headed by Senator Corlatean will conduct a political and fact-finding mission in the Middle East; the destination, timetable and objectives of this initiative will be established later.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Corlatean had a series of discussions on topics of interest for the jurisdiction of the PACE Sub- Committee on the Middle East and the Arab World with members of the Israeli and Palestinian delegations.