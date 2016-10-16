Romanian students win seven medals in International Astronomy Olympiad

The Romanian students secured yet another landmark success, winning seven medals in the 21st edition of the International Astronomy Olympiad.

According to a release of the Ministry of Education, three medals (two gold and one bronze) awarded the performance of junior students (aged under 16), while the seniors won another four honors (one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals).

“The gold winners are Robert-Gabriel Pascalau (an 8th grader at the ‘Tudor Arghezi’ Gymnasium of Navodari – Constanta County), Paul Florin Rebenciuc (8th grader at the ‘Miron Costin’ Gymnasium – Suceava) and Radu Andrei (an 11th grader at the ‘Nicolae Balcescu’ National College of Braila). Anca Dragulescu – a 9th grader at the International Informatics High School of Bucharest won a silver medal, while David Corneliu Turturean (a 9th grader at the ‘Stefan cel Mare’ National College of Suceava), Andrei Horatiu Eftimie (10th grade) and Andrei Cosmin (11th grade) – both students at the International Informatics High School of Bucharest – were medalled with bronze,” the release shows.

Romania’s Olympic team was coordinated and accompanied by teachers Catalina Anca Marian (from the ‘Inochentie Micu Clain’ National College of Alba Iulia) and Lucian Stoian (‘Vasile Lucaciu’ National College of Baia Mare).

The 21st edition of the International Astronomy Olympiad ran October 5 – 13 in Bulgaria (Plovdiv-Pamporovo) and gathered competitors from 20 countries.