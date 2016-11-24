Romanians are among Europeans most open to populist policies

Romanians are among the Europeans most open to populist policies, 82 percent of the Romanian respondents to a YouGov survey displaying populist sympathies, ‘The Local’ shows, quoting Germany’s ‘Die Welt,’ Mediafax informs.

According to the survey, Germany shows the lowest level of support for populist policies, only approximately 18 percent of the Germans being open to populism.

On the other hand, the highest levels of support for populism were registered in Romania (82 percent) and Poland (78 percent).

The level in Germany is significantly lower than the ones in the United Kingdom and Italy, where almost half of the respondents had populist sympathies, while France registered a level of 63 percent.

The survey also showed that older Germans are more predisposed to supporting populist policies, in contrast to younger voters.

According to the survey, German men are almost twice more open to populism than women, Mediafax informs.

The survey defines sympathy for populism as the disposition toward a series of controversial beliefs, including anti-EU and anti-immigration sentiments, rejection of the current interpretation of human rights and a preference for a foreign policy strongly based on attaining national interests.

In most European states, populist feelings are both right-wing and left-wing, however in Germany there is an almost exclusive disposition toward right-wing populism.

“While in other European countries, especially France, we notice a disposition toward authoritarian populism, Germany is the country most capable to withstand,” YouGov Research Director Joe Twyman said.