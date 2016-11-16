Romanians, courted by 11 parties. How many votes each of them hopes to win

Eleven political parties are vying over the Romanians’ votes in the December 11th elections! Some old, others new! Political parties with tradition have the certainty of entering Parliament, their stake being the number of seats. The higher the number of Lower Chamber and Senate seats they win, the higher their chances to form the new Government. Meanwhile, new political parties are hoping to at least cross the 5 percent electoral threshold.

Since 1990, the following parties have constantly entered Parliament: National Liberal Party (PNL), Democratic Union of Magyars in Romania (UDMR) and Social Democratic Party (PSD). The latter, under several names: first as the National Salvation Front (FSN), then as the Party of Social Democracy in Romania (PDSR) then as the Social Democratic Party (PSD), its current name. While the Liberals and Social Democrats have had to fight over the electorate, UDMR could rely on the loyalty of the Hungarian minority in each electoral cycle.

UDMR’s nerves were tested only in 2012, when the Party of Transylvanian Magyars, led by Lazslo Tokes, threatened for the first time UDMR’s chance to cross the electoral threshold. The new political parties, but also some of the older ones, are primarily seeking to cross the 5 percent electoral threshold.

The Greater Romania Party (PRM) wants to re-enter Parliament after 8 years of absence. Vadim Tudor’s name tops the party’s list for the Lower Chamber in Bucharest. This time however, it’s Lidia Vadim Tudor, the eldest daughter of the political firebrand who passed away 1 year ago.

There are also parties that are trying to enter Parliament for the first time.

The Popular Movement Party (PMP), Traian Basescu’s party, will undergo its first parliamentary elections test in December, and so will Calin Popescu Tariceanu’s Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE). The far-right United Romania Party (PRU) is competing against PRM, Marian Munteanu’s Our Romania Alliance (ANR) is staking on traditionalism and Nicusor Dan’s Save Romania Union (USR) on renewing the political class with Romanians educated abroad.

They are all hoping to win over 10 percent of the votes, Realitatea TV informs.

Right-wing voters have to choose between PNL and ALDE. PSD is a collateral winner, having an alliance with ALDE and thus greater chances to form the Government after the elections. USR could chip away votes from PNL too, but promises to support the Liberals’ nominee for the future Premier’s office. Nationalists have to choose between the traditional PRM and the United Romania Party led by Bogdan Diaconu.

In what concerns the impossible post-elections alliances, if we are to rely on the statements made, a PSD Government that includes UDMR or a PNL-ALDE alliance would be unimaginable.