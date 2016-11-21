Romanians stormed the stores on Back Friday, retailers announce record sales

Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, opening the Christmas shopping season.

Romanian retailers took this celebration, but some of the retailers, in their rush for earnings, announced discounts even before or after the day of the event. The most important companies offering discounts on the occasion of Black Friday in Romania are eMag.ro, evoMag, Elefant.ro, Flanco, Ikea or Carrefour, and the interest of the Romanian people for shopping on this occasion was very high, according to the figures announced by retailers.

Under the assault of the customers in a fervor of shopping, looking for products at advantageous prices, the stores and the shopping centers were full to overflowing, while the online shopping lovers had also unpleasant moments when certain websites were blocked or couldn’t be accessed.

eMag: orders amounting more than RON 300 million. Over 32,000 TV sets, 113 jewelry with diamonds and almost 13 kg of gold were sold

The overall amount of the orders recorded on Black Friday by the most important retailer in Romania, eMag, exceeded RON 300 million (EUR 66.7 million). According to the information posted by the retailer, over 32,000 TV sets, 113 jewelry with diamonds and almost 13 kg of gold were sold, informs news.ro.

Out of the total number of orders, 26.1 percent were paid by the card. The number of sold products was 1,109,764, while the number of the products that remained unsold is 190,236.

The list of the most sold products includes TV sets, more than 32,000, perfumes, over 39,000, small appliances, over 87,000, products for home, more than 182,800, PC components and peripherals, more than 56,300. As for special products, 113 jewelry with diamonds have been sold.

The purchased gold quantity was of 12,956 grams.

The total number of visits on the website was 6,236,230, while the total time spent by all users on the eMag website represented the equivalent of 164 years, 40 days and 22 hours.

During Friday morning, the website has been blocked several times, because of the large number of simultaneous visitors, which exceeded 450,000.

Higher amounts allotted by Romanian people for shopping this year

This year, Romanians have allotted for Black Friday higher amounts for shopping, so that the average value of an order was 70 percent higher than the last year, namely RON 850, mainly looking for mobile phones, laptops, TV sets and gadgets, according to the data provided by the online IT products store evoMAG.

“We are recording a 70 percent increase of the average value of an order, comparing it to the one of the previous year on Black Friday. We can also see that Romanians begin to buy higher value products, on the background of higher living standards and purchasing power”, stated the evoMAG General Manager, Mihai Patrascu.

Holidays and online airline tickets of more than EUR 1 million purchased from Vola.ro

On Black Friday, Romanians have purchased holidays and online airline tickets amounting EUR 1 million from the travel agency Vola.ro, especially preferring city breaks to Rome or Prague, while others have arranged their holiday for the next summer in Skiathos (Grecia), Kemer