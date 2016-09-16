Romania’s Ambassador to UK, British Anti-Slavery Commissioner Hyland tackle bilateral partnership in the human trafficking and modern slavery prevention and combat

Romania’s ambassador to the UK Dan Mihalache on Wednesday had a working meeting with the Independent Anti-slavery Commissioner Kevin Hyland to tackle the partnership developed by the two sides in the human trafficking and modern slavery prevention and combat, the Romanian Embassy in London informs in a press release.

The two sides emphasized on this occasion the excellent cooperation between the authorities of Romania and the UK in the law enforcement and the protection of the victims of human trafficking, a cooperation resulted in several bilateral projects and operative activities in both jurisdictions.

The British official stressed that the partnership unfolded by the two countries’ authorities is labeled by the British government as a good practice model in the prevention and fighting of human trafficking and modern slavery. Hyland appreciated the professionalism of the police officers in operative missions on the UK territory, as well as the ceaseless activity of preventing and fighting this phenomenon in Romania.

Romania’s ambassador in London assured the British side of the availability of the Romanian authorities to continue joint efforts with a view to prevent and efficiently combat this criminal phenomenon and to protect the victims, as they agreed new action directions and cooperation projects in this field. Both officials have recalled the importance of ensuring an increased visibility at the British society’s level of the outcome of the activities unfolded in partnership as well as the role of the Romanian Diaspora in annihilating this phenomenon.