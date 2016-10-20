Romania’s ambassador to UN: More empathy is needed towards migrants

More empathy is needed in relation with the migrants and it’s time to specify the difference between refugees and migrants, said Ioan Jinga, Romania’s ambassador to the United Nations, in an interview with the Euractiv website.

“Let’s imagine for one instant that one day we could share their fate,” said the diplomat.

He also stressed that the refugees are people who fled their native countries due to various reasons, like persecution, violence or conflict and that they need international protection, while the migrants are those who change their residence country regardless of the reasons they were made to emigrate for.

“And yet, refugees or migrants, they share the same vulnerabilities, they benefit from the same universal human rights, and many of the challenges they share are similar,” explained the Romanian diplomat.

He added that over the past years, Romania has extended its contributions to include humanitarian activities and has constantly advocating for the observance of the international humanitarian law.

“Starting from the affinity between development and migration, our country has expressed its strong support for solutions that combine the use of economic, humanitarian and of development tools, backed by the political dialogue and partnerships,” stressed Jinga.

He also emphasised that the obligations taken by Romania over the refugee crisis should be analysed in the larger context of all measures the Bucharest authorities have endorsed to helping solve the problems.

“There is a joint European response Romania is contributing toward and backing. There is also a series of national financial contributions to support the activity of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) and also the EU Facility for the Syrian refugees in Turkey, toward which Romania will contribute 21.6 million lei in 2016- 2020,” said Jinga.

Likewise, he added, experts have been dispatched to the European Asylum Support Office, and one quarter of the foreign asylum experts in Greece comes from Romania.