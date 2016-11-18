Romania’s Bucur to compete in Fitness America Weekend 2016

Romania’s Anca Bucur, Miss Fitness Universe, will be competing, November 18-19, in the Fitness America Weekend 2016 event in Las Vegas, the US, one of the most important world fitness conventions.

‘Fitness is a sport that takes me out of my comfort zone and lets me express freely. After intense training, I am ready to compete, ready to confirm my value, no matter what trophy I get. Everything is possible in a competition, so I am ready to play my card without the pressure of the trophies I have already won,’ says Bucur.

Bucur will be running in the pro category of athletes who have already won an important competition, such as Miss Fitness Universe.

She will compete in the Fitness America Championships:

Fitness Performance Round – competitors must choreograph a creative two minute fitness performance;

Swimsuit Round – judges will analyze body shape, tone, symmetry, complexion, poise, presentation and overall condition;

Interview Round – each contestant will answer a question from one of the selected judges regarding her background, outlook about various aspects of life and attitudes concerning health and fitness lifestyles.

This will be the 16th time the four-time world champion Bucur takes part in in the Fitness America Championships.