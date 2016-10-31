Romania’s first Smart City e-book, featuring 66 multimedia pages, launched

Romania’s first ever Smart City e-book, released on October 3, as part of a conference called “Smart City – Be Smart Romania!”, is available as a digital document on the eponymous platform, organisers, IT&C Consultative Council and Comunicatii Mobile & TelecomTV magazine said Thursday.

“In just three weeks after the release of the first Romanian Smart City platform for programmes and projects related to smart urbanisation of communities based on digital transformation, the Smart City platform has wooed specialists and decision-makers from the IT&C industry, local and central public administrations as well as more than 30 strategic partners (…) The first Smart City e-book has 66 pages of valuable and original multimedia contents dedicated exclusively to the digital transformation of cities, including 17 video testimonials created at a Smart City conference, plus photo galleries and essential infographics regarding the European and global Smart City phenomenon,’ say the project’s initiators.

According to the IT&C Consultative Council, the Smart City platform is a cloud-hosted instrument for communication, cooperation and advocacy for the members. Available for reference is a Smart City library that comprises the first five multimedia publications totalling hundreds of pages about European and international Smart City projects presented from various vantage points by global decision makers.

Among the strategic partners of the project are the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI); the Bucharest City Hall; the ANCOM national communications regulatory agency; the US Embassy in Bucharest; InvestRomania (the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Relations with the Business Milieu – MECRMA); the ICI-Bucharest National Informatics Research and Development Institute, as well as General Electric Romania, Thales Romania, hub:raum Deutsche Telekom, Siveco Romania, Romkatel and Veridian Systems.

Also joining the project are the Association of Romania’s Towns and Cities (AOR); the Association of Romania’s Municipalities (AMR); the CERT-RO Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team; the Association of Moldovan Business People from Everywhere (AOAMP); the Romanian Fibre Optic Association (AFOR); the National Software Industry Association (ANIS); the Association of Romania’s Telecom Operators (AOTR); the Romanian Association of the Electronic and Software Industry (ARIES); the Institute for Digital Co-existence; Ecotic; EuroCloud Romania; Eurolink – House of Europe; Business Romania Union of Romania’s Employers’ Associations; the Romania-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the Romanian-Ukrainian Centre for Business Affairs, Investment and Tourism Association, and Romania’s New Energy Sources’ Employers (SunE).