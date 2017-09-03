Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns the DPR of Korea nuclear test

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) condemns in the strongest terms the nuclear test by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday and says this action is “a new major threat to regional, international peace and security,” a release by MAE sent to AGERPRES reads.

In the release, MAE expresses “its deepest concern to the continuation of the provocative actions by the North-Korean authorities which are serious violations of the UN Security Council’s resolutions and lead to the unprecedented increase of the tensions in the Korean Peninsula in the past years,” the source says.

Moreover, MAE reiterates its strong appeal to the Pyongyang government to implement all the resolutions of the UN Security Council and of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to abandon all current nuclear programmes of a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to abstain from any action that harms the regional and global stability.

Romania will continue to actively back the international efforts on the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization through peaceful means, the MAE release furthers on.