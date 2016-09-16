Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry hails 20th anniversary of treaty with Hungary, says it paved the way for modern and solid relations

Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) hailed on Friday the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Understanding, Cooperation and Good Neighborliness signed in Timisoara by Romania and Hungary. The document has been deemed as “a landmark in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, supporting their aspirations.”

In a press statement on Friday, MAE points out that the treaty paved the way for a modern, solid and committed framework for Romanian-Hungarian relations.

“Afterwards, bilateral relations evolved into a strategic partnership by the signing on November 2002 in Budapest of a Declaration on Romanian-Hungarian Cooperation and Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century Europe. It showed that, by continuous commitment, a pragmatic approach and open dialogue, we can go a long way in our bilateral dialogue and unfurl ambitious and mutually-beneficial projects,” the release said.

MAE also says that fully cultivating the Romanian-Hungarian partnership should be a priority for political leaders in both countries.

” This responsibility becomes even more relevant in the current context, when security, stability, solidarity, economic growth and job creation are the main concerns not only for governments and international forums, but also for citizens in both countries. Romania and Hungary have built a partnership on multiple levels and very close cooperation in fields of common interest. At the same time, both countries’ membership of European and Euro-Atlantic organizations has been fundamental for a constructive approach of issues of common interest,” the statement reads.

On the other hand, MAE notices the positive dynamics of commercial exchanges between Romania and Hungary, which, according to it, reached 8 billion euros in 2015.

Moreover, MAE considers that the Hungarian minority in Romania and the Romanian minority in Hungary are valuable strong-points in building a bridge between the two countries.

“Romanian officials have developed and implemented policies meant to protect and promote the language, as well as cultural and religious identity of all minorities in Romania. Romania promoted and will continue to promote minority right of Hungarians, as well as those of any other minority on its soil, out of conviction that intercultural dialogue contributes without a doubt to a peaceful, tolerant, integrating, dynamic and creative living space,” the statement says.

The Treaty of Understanding, Cooperation and Good Neighborliness between Romania and Hungary was signed in Timisoara, on September 16, 1996.