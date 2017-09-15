Romania’s Foreign Ministry condemning North Korea’s firing ballistic missile over Japan

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is strongly condemning the firing on Friday of a second ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in less than a month, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island.

“This is a new serious violation of the resolutions issued by the UN Security Council, including the latest one of September 11, 2017, as well as a serious direct challenge to regional and international peace and security,” MAE says in a press statement released on Friday.

MAE is once again urging the North Korean authorities to refrain from new challenges to the international community, to take clear steps to deescalate the situation and to stop nuclear and ballistic tests so as to create the circumstances for the resumption of negotiations on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Romania is assuring Japan and its people of its full solidarity, according to MAE.