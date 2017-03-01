Romania’s forex reserves down 23 ml euro this February to 34.5 bln euro

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 23 mln euro this February from the month before, reaching 34.495 billion euro, the central bank announced in a release on Wednesday.

Inflows recorded in February amounted to 405 million euro representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance’s accounts, a.s.o..

Outflows stood at 428 million euro, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, payments from the European Commission’s account etc.

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes, priced at 3.94 billion euro.

Romania’ international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of February 28, 2017 stood at 38.435 billion euro, compared with 38.251 billion euro as of January 31, 2016.

Payments due this March on public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 103 million euro.