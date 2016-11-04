Romania’s former ForMin Aurescu becomes member on UN International Law Commission

Romania’s former Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has been elected a member on the United Nations International Law Commission.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) informs that Aurescu was voted on November 3 by the UN General Assembly in New York, by the vote of 158 out of the 193 UN member states.

“The election of Ph.D. Bogdan Aurescu confirms the UN member states’ esteem for the Romanian school of international law. This excellent outcome to Romania is due to the competent efforts of the specialist department of the MAE and the Permanent Mission of Romania to the UN, which together built an efficient international campaign to advance Romania’s bid,” says MAE.

MAE says that in addition to being a diplomat, Bogdan Aurescu is a teaching staff at the Law Faculty of Bucharest University, where his teaching careers started in 1998. He is currently a university professor of international public law, international organisations and affairs, international jurisdiction systems and protection of minorities’ rights under international law. He is also the chair of Romania’s branch of the International Law Association; a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague; Romania’s designated arbitrator under Article 2 of the VII Annex to the UN Law of the Sea; an alternate member of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission. He was Romania’s government agent for the European Court of Human Rights and Romania’s agent for the International Court of Justice in a case regarding the maritime delineation in the Black Sea.

He is the author, co-author or coordinator of 15 international law works and author of more than 140 articles, studies, comments and reviews published in Romanian and foreign journals of international law and international affairs, according to MAE.