Romania’s ForMin Comanescu, US Assistant Secretary Nuland discuss deepening US-Romania economic cooperation

In New York on Monday to attend the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly, Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu met US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement that discussed at the meeting were the bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the US, including the works of a Romanian-US task force meeting to be held on September 26 in Washington DC.

“Both officials voiced interest in the economic cooperation being expanded and deepened undertu substantive investment projects,” says MAE.

They also reviewed regional security in Romania’s eastern and southern neighbourhoods, the latest developments in the Black Sea zone as well as the implications of migration and ways to address them, and items of the UN agenda.

Lazar Comanescu’s agenda in New York

Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu attends the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 19-24, as part of a national delegation headed by Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.

On Monday, Comanescu attended the first high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on large movements of refugees and migrants that was designed to improve coordination among the UN member states in managing the current global crisis of refugees and migrants, and was scheduled to deliver a national speech to a general debate session and another speech to a roundtable conference on the global compact on responsibility-sharing for refugees and the observance of international law.

“In his two speeches, Comanescu will unveil Romania’s contribution and measures adopted by its government, both in a national capacity and as a member state of the European Union to diminishing the causes and consequences of migration flows in order to stop the phenomenon,” a statement of Romania’s Foreign Ministry released prior to Comanescu’s departure to New York reads.

While in new Yo0rk, minister Comanescu will also attend a series of related events that are usually held on the side-lines of the general policy debates: a meeting of EU foreign administers; regional ministerial meetings of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), the Central European Initiative; a transatlantic diner; as well as ministerial meetings of French-speaking countries, the Community of Democracies and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations.

Comanescu will also have private meetings with counterparts from other UN member states to boost bilateral relationships with emphasis on economy, as well as to explore new avenues for cooperation inside the UN.

“One of Romania’s main objectives at this session of the UN General Assembly is to highlight its contributions to the advancement of the global agenda from a perspective of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council that runs for a 2020-2021 tenure. The opening of a new session of the UN General Assembly, where the 193 UN member states are represented, is one of the most important events on the world’s agenda, gathering together each year a significant number of heads of state or government and foreign ministers. The high-level general policy segment offers an opportunity for the defining components of Romania’s priorities at the UN to be unveiled to the entire world,” MAE says.

The high-level segment of the 71sty Session of the UN General Assembly is held this year at the UN general headquarters in New York. The theme of the general debate of the 71st session is “The Sustainable Development Goals: a universal push to transform our world.” with emphasis on the consolidation by the world’s states of multilateralism as an important tool to promote the sustainable development goals in Agenda 2030. Discussed will be the new global challenges (migration, large movements of refugees and violent extremism), in continuation of a joint UN reflection on the implementation of a major decision adopted by the UN in 2015 related to sustainable development, climate change and funding development. Special attention will be attached to peace and security, to be approached in deep-going debates on security in various parts of the world and the world community’s more efficient security contributions.