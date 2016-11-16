Romania’s GDP advances 4.9pct, Jan.-Sept. 2016

Romania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced 4.9 percent, January through September 2016, or 4.8 percent when seasonally adjusted, y-o-y, while Q3 2016 GDP was 0.06 percent higher on a quarterly basis, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Compared with the same quarter of 2015, the GDP was up 4.4 percent, or 4.6 percent when seasonally adjusted.

“As a result of a revision following the inclusion of the Q3 2016 GDP estimates in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series was recomputed, with volume indexes being revised from the second provisional Q2 2016 GDP released on October 7 2016. Q1 and Q2 2016 GDP stayed unchanged on a quarterly basis. Seasonally adjusted series are computed on a quarterly basis to consider changes in the model, the number of regressors, changes in the unadjusted series and the number of observations available,” says INS.