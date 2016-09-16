Romania’s General Army Staff Chief Ciuca attending NATO Military Committee Conference in Croatia

Romania’s General Army Staff Chief Nicolae Ciuca is attending a NATO Military Committee Conference in Split, Croatia, September 16 – 18.

The Romanian Defence Ministry said in press statement released on Friday that the conference will discuss implementing the decisions of the NATO Warsaw Summit as well as key elements in NATO’s current and future actions.

The NATO chief national defense officials will also establish directives and principles in support of the political and military dialogues, while also discussing NATO’s current and future operations, missions and activities.