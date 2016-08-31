Romania’s General Army Staff to become Defence Staff

Romania’s General Army Staff will turn into the Defence Staff, with a vital role in planning and conducting strategic operations as well as strategic and contingency planning, and training the commands and forces, according to a bill adopted on Wednesday by the Government.

“(…) the command enforcement of the forces’ structure of the Romanian Army being clearly governed by the principles of military hierarchy and single command. The Chief of Defence Staff will be the main military adviser to the President of Romania and the Prime Minister, so that the two could carry out their national defence duties, as well as to the defence minister,” the Government adds.

At the same time, the bill mentions that the ‘force’ notion will be terminologically correlated with the provisions in the legislation concerning Romania’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, with the structure of forces being redefined.

“Instead of the current distinction between deployable forces and generation / regeneration ones, the new classification of the army forces will comply with the NATO standards, by readiness levels. This is enshrining the fact that the current peacetime structure of forces must be capable to execute the full range of missions, after they are completed with troops and hardware,” the Government says.