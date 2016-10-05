“Romania’s German minority – past and present in a united Europe” Exhibition opens at Sutu Palace

*Ambassador Lauk: German minority, a bridge between Romania and Germany

An exhibition called “Romania’s German minority – past and present in a united Europe” opened on Tuesday at Sutu Palace in Bucharest in the presence of German ambassador in Romania Werner Hans Lauk, who said that community is a bridge between the two countries.

He added that the German minority of Romania is an example of successful integration. “The German minority of Romania is an example of successful integration, and not assimilation. Because the integration offering has met readiness and wish for integration. (…) Besides managing to preserve its cultural identity along centuries, the German community has allowed the majority society to partake of its rich cultural heritage,” said Lauk.

He added that he sees the exhibition in Bucharest of bilingual German-Romanian illustration tables depicting the culture and social as well as political involvement of the German community as an homage to the German minority as well as a “sign of appreciation for the majority community that has always welcomed with open arms German immigrants, having successfully coexisted with them so far.”

“The German minority is already a bridge between Romania and Germany and there is profound appreciation for the German minority,” said Lauk.

In his turn, Chairman of the Democratic Forum of Romania’s Germans Paul Jurgen Porr said the exhibition was designed to be a travelling event, mentioning that its first mounting was in Sibiu in 2015 in the presence of Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis. He said the exhibition is thought to inform the Romanian majority about various historic and non-historic aspects of the German minority and in Gem nay to warn about this minority and, if need be, to complete the existing information.

Porr added that the German minority of Romania is getting smaller by the day, currently standing at some 40,000, saying the community is a catalyst.

“The election of Klaus Iohannis as Romania’s president is the latest and the most convincing example to the point,” said Porr.

The exhibition stays open throughout October 23.