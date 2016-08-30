Romania’s Halep eases into US Open second round

Romania’s tennis player Simona Halep, fifth seed, on Tuesday eased into the second round of the women’s singles event at the US Open, the year’s fourth and last Grand Slam tournament, as she defeated Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-0 6-2.

Halep won in one hour and one minute, securing 70 WTA points and 77,188 US dollars for that. Flipkens, the world’s number 68, was unable to win a single set in five matches against Halep.

In R2, Halep will meet the winner of the Lucie Safarova (CZE) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS) fixture.