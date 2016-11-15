Romania’s industrial turnover advances 23pct in September from August

Romania’s industrial turnover increased in September 2016 on a monthly basis, both in unadjusted terms and when adjusted for work days and seasonality, 23 percent and 1 percent, respectively, according to data released on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The data show the September 2016 industrial turnover up 23 percent on a mthly basis, unadjusted terms, on increases in processing (+26.5 percent) and mining (+6 percent). Production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 6.1 percent.

The turnover in the same period adjusted for work days and seasonality was also up 1 percent from the previous month as a result of increases in mining (+4.9 percent) and processing (+1 percent). Production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 3 percent.

Y-o-y, the turnover was up 3.3 percent in unadjusted terms, on a 4.5-percent increase in processing. Mining as well as production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 14 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively. Adjusted for work days and seasonality, the turnover was up 1.4 percent. Processing was up 4.9 percent, while mining and the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 12.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

January 1 – September 30, 2016, compared with January 1 – September 30, 2015 Romania’s industrial turnover increased by 1.4 percent in unadjusted terms on a 2.3-percent rise in processing. Mining was down 18.1 percent, while the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 1.9 percent. Adjusted for work days and seasonality, it was up 0.3 percent on a 3-percent increase in processing. Mining and the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 18 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.